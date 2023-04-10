Technology

Why Elon Musk has changed Twitter's headquarters signboard to 'Titter'

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 10, 2023, 02:44 pm 3 min read

Musk has never been a fan of 'w' in Twitter

Elon Musk is changing the Twitter experience. The changes are not limited to the app or Twitter's organizational structure. It has even reached the signboard on the company's San Francisco headquarters. Musk, seemingly not a fan of the "w" in Twitter, covered it first and then painted it the background color. Now, why does the CEO like "Titter" better than "Twitter"?

Why does this story matter?

Since he took over Twitter, Musk has been making several changes to the platform. From firing thousands of employees to open-sourcing its recommendation algorithm, the billionaire has made some sweeping changes to the social media site.

It seems Musk wants a new Twitter in every form. He even changed the bird logo to Dogecoin's 'doge.'

The new change is along the same lines.

Musk's fascination with "Titter" is nothing new. In April last year, he asked his users whether the letter "w" in "Twitter" should be deleted. The poll had only two options: "Yes" and "Of course." This says a lot about how much Musk disliked the "w" in "Twitter." Now, a year after the poll, he has made a move to change "Twitter" to "Titter."

Musk is probably laughing at his detractors

'Titter' means "a short, half-suppressed laugh." Why would Musk choose a word like that to represent his company? Well, maybe it means he is laughing at his critics and detractors. The new name certainly represents that.

The CEO changed the signboard on Twitter headquarters

The Twitter CEO chose the signboard on the company's headquarters as the first place to reflect the company's new name (probably?). Musk did not make any official announcement, but some users shared pictures of the signboard with the "w" concealed. However, it seems the building's landlord, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, wasn't very happy with the tinkering.

Musk painted background color over 'w'

According to him, the landlord required the company to keep the sign as "Twitter" and not remove "w." As we all know, Musk is not someone who gives up that easily. The CEO found a solution. Instead of removing the "w," he painted the background's white color over the letter. It looks like the letter is there now, but is it really there?

Is it 'Twitter' or 'Titter' now?

Is Musk really going to change Twitter's name?

It is unclear whether the change will stick or not. Is Musk really going to change the name? We don't know yet, but that will take some getting used to. Anything is possible at Twitter. 2.0. Musk followed his first tweet about painting "w" with another one. He wrote, "They tried to muffle our titter."