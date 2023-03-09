Lifestyle

#ViralVideo: Elon Musk and Elaine Benes's dance-off is a laughathon

Here's the ultimate dance-off you have been looking for

Divided by opinions, united by viral memes! Twitter is a funny place and more so when netizens take a funny stance on all things controversial. Recently, a video featuring Elon Musk's dance at the 2020 Tesla event in China juxtaposed with Elaine Benes's iconic performance made rounds on the microblogging platform, leaving several users in splits. Here's the full story.

Netizen made a funny dance-off video of Musk and Benes

A Twitter user pitted Musk's eccentric dance with that of the iconic Elaine Benes's on the sitcom Seinfeld stirring a funny showdown on the social media platform. Benes 'Little Kicks' dance is already a top meme and when it was combined with Musk's quirky moves, it instantly became the latest source of entertainment for netizens. Take a look at the viral video below.

Who got better moves?

I fixed it. Choose your fighter. pic.twitter.com/YUa0t6kIFG — Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) March 7, 2023

Musk vs Benes: Twitter has picked its favorite

As the video went viral, the question on everyone's mind was whether it was Musk or Benes who stole the show. And guess what, we do have a clear winner! Even though Musk's bizarre moves were hilarious and way too energetic (well, he even took off his jacket to show off his tee), Twitter easily picked Benes's 20-year-old performance over it.

People flooded the latest meme with their rib-tickling responses

What made this meme funnier were the uproarious responses from people across the world watching the duo doing a dance-off. "You'd think with all their money, the Trumps and Elon would hire dance instructors so they can develop dance-floor moves that don't look so ridiculous," tweeted a user. Here are some other funny comments that you must check out for a good laugh.

The legal ways to make it to the prison?

Was he arrested? Because that’s a crime. — Debbie Downer stands with Ukraine💙🇺🇦💛 (@JohnstonSharon) March 8, 2023

A new level of cringe unlocked

His dancing makes me want to throw myself into the sun. pic.twitter.com/vn1sqdkP87 — 🤷🏾‍♀️ Queen of Sheba 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SabaSmw) March 7, 2023

Money can't buy happiness AND dance skills!

It seems like all the money in the world can’t buy dance lessons, let alone rhythm. 💁🏻‍♀️ — El Zee Ethel (@elzeeethel) March 7, 2023

Much worse than Benes's bad dancing

This is amazing, I've never seen this. His dancing is literally soooo much worse than Elaine's spoof of bad dancing, which was the epitome of bad dancing until now. Amazing. — Jeff (@JeffJust6) March 8, 2023

Meme went viral after Musk publicly ridiculed Halli Thorleifsson

The world is not alien to Musk's behavior and layoff-spree when it comes to his employees at Twitter. Recently, he took a dig against Halli Thorleifsson, a 45-year-old award-winning designer from Iceland, by publicly mocking and firing him on the micro-blogging platform. This left Netizens shocked as Thorleifsson was Iceland's person of the year in 2022 and is known for his incredible works.

Here's the context of this case

Halli is an award winning designer whose company was acquired by Twitter.



Halli was born with muscular dystrophy in a working class family. He chose a higher tax rate for the sale to pay back into the Icelandic social system.



Today, Elon Musk publicly mocked and fired him. https://t.co/tUSaxZ4oYL pic.twitter.com/GREC8cgLtx — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 7, 2023