Twitter to charge businesses $1,000/month for gold check mark verification

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2023, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Organizations will have to pay $50 per month for each affiliate company (Photo credit: Twitter)

Last month, Twitter said it would soon roll out the "Verified for Organizations" plan, formerly known as Blue for Business. It now seems that the microblogging platform plans to charge brands $1,000 per month for the verification that adds a gold check mark next to their name. Details of Twitter's new payment plan for businesses were first shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra.

Why does this story matter?

Cash-strapped Twitter has been on the lookout for new revenue streams. In January, The Platformer reported that the company's revenue was down 40%.

Elon Musk has been making moves to diversify Twitter's revenue streams, and he sees subscription charges as one of them.

Musk aims to negate Twitter's falling ad revenue and estranged advertisers with an expensive subscription package for organizations.

Twitter to charge additional $50/month for affiliate account verification

Twitter launched an early access waitlist for businesses in January to join Verified for Organizations. Based on two screenshots shared by Navarra on Twitter, the company is now asking interested businesses to fork out $1,000 monthly for the service. Organizations will also have to pay an additional $50 per month for the verification of each account affiliated with them.

Verified for Organizations is pricey

And affiliate account verification for $50 each per month pic.twitter.com/hohTPKLKdi — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 3, 2023

Businesses, affiliates will be eligible for 'Tweet Boosting'

As per Navarra's screenshots, once businesses join Verified for Organizations, they and their affiliates will be "eligible for Tweet Boosting." This will increase the reach of tweets sent out by organizations and their affiliates. The Information has reported that Twitter is still in the process of finalizing the price and that it could still change some of the details.

Affiliates get small square badge along with gold badge

Twitter piloted the gold checkmarks for businesses in December. Organizations that join the subscription service will be able to link affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands under the primary account. While the primary accounts will get a circular gold badge, the affiliates will receive a gold badge and a small square badge of the parent company.

Will organizations be ready to spend $1,000/month?

The pricing of Verified for Organizations is bound to result in controversy. Will companies be ready to spend $1,000 per month for a gold badge? Given that their tweets will reach everyone's feed, they might. Considering how much companies and brands spend on marketing, $1,000 per month is not a lot. However, Twitter will have to offer more than that to sweeten the deal.