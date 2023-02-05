Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 05, 2023, 12:32 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is up 4.36% compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen by 0.14% over the last 24 hours to trade at $23,364.65. It is up 0.74% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.68% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,663.85. It is up by 4.36% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $450.43 billion and $203.56 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $329.99, up 0.22% from yesterday and 7.23% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 0.20% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.27% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.79%) and $0.099 (up 0.98%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 3.51% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.50 (down 4.07%), $6.7991 (down 2.86%), $0.000011 (up 7.12%), and $1.25 (up 2.11%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 3.51% while Polka Dot has gained 6.70%. Shiba Inu is up 24.91% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 9.14%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

SingularityNET, The Graph, 1inch Network, Shiba Inu, and OKB are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.33 (up 26.05%), $0.11 (up 14.09%), $0.66 (up 10.94%), $0.000011 (up 7.17%), and $43.75 (up 6.74%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.82%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are GMX, Frax Share, Osmosis, Lido DAO, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $69.59 (down 6.60%), $10.31 (down 4.88%), $1.04 (down 4.47%), $2.20 (down 3.80%), and $0.00011 (down 3.76%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $12.99 billion (down 36.61%) and $0.83 billion (down 40.39%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.31 billion which is down 54.07% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $20.99 (down 0.77%), $0.99 (up 0.05%), $7.21 (up 1.93%), $23,326.68 (up 0.02%), and $7.21 (up 0.52%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.86 (down 1.32%), $0.77 (down 0.55%), $1.15 (down 0.10%), $0.77 (up 2%), and $11.37 (up 0.44%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $56.73 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $824.88 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.