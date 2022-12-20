Technology

Twitter announces 'Blue for Business' with gold tick, square badge

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 20, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

Twitter Blue for Business comes with a square company badge (Photo credit: Twitter)

Amid speculations about Elon Musk's tenure as the company's CEO coming to an end, Twitter has officially announced Blue for Business. The new service is geared toward making companies and their employees distinguishable. Along with the gold check mark, there will be a square company badge with Twitter Blue for Business. The company first introduced the gold check mark last week.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter Blue for Business is Twitter's version of an enterprise level of Twitter Blue. The company wants to reduce its dependency on advertisements and find other sources of revenue.

So far, subscriptions have emerged as the company's main moneymaking play. Despite the controversies, Twitter remains an integral part of marketing for many businesses, and that's what the platform is trying to tap into.

It helps companies distinguish themselves on Twitter

Twitter Blue for Business is for companies that want to verify and distinguish themselves on the platform. Like LinkedIn, the new service will allow companies to link their profile with those of their employees. Companies that subscribe will have a gold check mark along with a square company badge, while key employees of the company will have a blue check mark and company badge.

Key employees of the company will get a square badge

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

Twitter is yet to announce the subscription charge

Esther Crawford, director of product management, took to Twitter to announce the new service. Next to her blue check mark, there is a little square badge with a bird in it, indicating that she works at Twitter. Twitter is yet to announce how much the service will cost, the eligibility criteria, or how it plans to verify the legitimacy of an account.

Journalists and athletes can get their own affiliating badges

With Twitter Blue for Business service, companies can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, or any number of employees or teams. Similarly, sports teams can affiliate their athletes, journalists can get a badge, or even movie characters can get a logo, said Twitter. The service is currently piloting with a limited number of users. Twitter plans to expand it next year.