Lifestyle

Recipe-o'-clock: World's best 5 sandwiches ranked by Taste Atlas

Recipe-o'-clock: World's best 5 sandwiches ranked by Taste Atlas

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 09, 2023, 11:46 am 2 min read

Taste the world's best

Who doesn't like to munch on sandwiches? Recently, Taste Atlas released a list of a total of 100 "100 best-rated sandwiches in the world," of which Vada pav was recognized as the world's 13th-best sandwich. Taste Atlas is an online experiential travel guide for traditional food. Here we have explored the recipes of the top five sandwiches according to this ranking.

No. 1: Turkish Tombik döner

In a bowl, mix sliced meat with onion, yogurt, Aleppo pepper, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Wrap the meat in a baking sheet and let it freeze overnight. Unwrap the meat and sear it in a pan until brown. Arrange the cooked meat between bread slices and add sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Drizzle with yogurt sauce or chili sauce and serve hot.

No. 2: Peruvian Butifarra sandwich

You'll need mayonnaise, sliced jamon del pais (boiled and roasted ham), lettuce, salsa criolla, ground black pepper, and salt. Take French bread sandwich rolls and split them into two haves lengthwise. Spread mayonnaise and place jamons inside with lettuce. Add salsa criolla to the rolls and season with salt and pepper to taste. Your delicious Butifarra sandwich is ready.

No. 3: Argentinian Lomito sandwich

Cook steak on a frying pan, setting the flame to medium-high. Crack eggs and fry until the whites are set, but the yolk is still runny. Assemble the sandwich with washed lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes and onions, cooked steak, and cheese. Spread chimichurri sauce and finish with the runny fried egg. Cover with another half piece of bread and serve.

No. 4: New York's Spiedies

Whisk oil, vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, garlic salt, mint, salt, basil, oregano, and pepper together in a bowl. Add chicken, mix well, and marinate overnight. Place chicken on skewers and cook on a preheated grill, turning every three minutes. Assemble with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, and other veggies you want. Top it with cheese and sauces you like. Your spiedies sandwich is ready.

No. 5: Vietnamese Banh Mi

Slice one French baguette horizontally to form a pocket for the fillings. Spread a combination of mayonnaise and hot sauce inside the bread. Place sliced or shredded cooked chicken and top it with pickled carrots, radishes, and cucumbers. Add fresh cilantro or Thai basil. Drizzle some soy sauce on the sandwich. Compress the sandwich and dig in.