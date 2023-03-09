Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Ways to keep this urinary organ healthy

Mar 09, 2023

High blood sugar and high blood pressure can damage your kidneys

World Kidney Day is observed around the world on March 9. It is a global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys, their risk factors, and the preventive measures one should adopt to steer clear of multiple diseases. It was first started in 2006 and became an annual affair thereon. Here are five tips on how you can keep your kidneys healthy.

Tip 1: Keep a check on your blood pressure

To ensure optimum kidney health, it is important to keep a tab on your blood pressure. High blood pressure can damage this urinary organ as it can narrow the blood vessels and hinder blood flow in the kidneys. 120/80 is the normal blood pressure level and high blood pressure (a.k.a hypertension) is considered to be between that and 139/89.

Tip 2: Manage your blood sugar levels

The kidneys of a diabetic person work extra to filter out blood as the body is unable to use the sugar or glucose present in it. This is why it is important to monitor your blood sugar as it can damage your kidneys if its level is high or above the normal range. There are many lifestyle practices that you can do for it.

Tip 3: Be mindful of your over-the-counter medicines intake

Regular consumption of medicines can harm the functioning of the kidneys, which is why you must check with your doctor after completing a course of your medication. National Kidney Foundation says that drugs for headaches, arthritis and chronic pains should not be taken for more than 10 days as they can weaken your kidneys. Daily consumption of aspirin tablets should also be avoided.

Tip 4: Consume plenty of fluids

Keeping yourself hydrated at all times is one of the best ways to ensure that you don't fall prey to kidney disease. The reason? Well, water can remove many toxins and sodium from your kidneys. With that said, it is recommended to drink at least eight glasses or 1.5 to two liters of water every day. This can also prevent kidney stones.

Tip 5: Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity has many downsides and one of them is reduced kidney functioning. People who are overweight or obese are more prone to catch kidney diseases than the ones who have a healthy weight. So if you are among the ones more at risk, you can make healthy food﻿ choices by avoiding junk food and eating balanced meals. Regular physical exercise can also do wonders.