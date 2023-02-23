Lifestyle

Eye care: 5 effective home remedies to heal eye infections

Written by Sneha Das Feb 23, 2023, 11:29 am 2 min read

Maintaining your eye health helps prevent serious eye infections

Being one of the most important organs, your eyes need utmost care to reduce the risk of developing blindness, or vision loss and prevent eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma. Eye infections can be uncomfortable and can lead to certain serious conditions if left untreated. However, these five home remedies can rescue you and help treat them naturally.

Salt water

One of the most effective remedies to treat eye infections, salt water helps in clearing away dirt, discharge, or pus. It works like teardrops which are your eye's natural way of cleaning itself. The antimicrobial properties in salt water help prevent dry eyes, infections, and inflammation. Mix together salt and cooled boiled water, dip a cotton swab in it, and wipe your eyes gently.

Green tea bag

Placing green tea bags on your eyes helps treat eye infections and makes you feel relaxed and stress-free. Packed with anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, green tea bags will soothe eye infection symptoms and reduce swelling. It also helps in treating and refreshing sore or red eyes. Place cooled green tea bags on your eyes to beat stress and soothe irritated eyes.

Honey

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, honey is highly effective against eye infections like keratoconjunctivitis, keratitis, and blepharitis. It helps relieve the symptoms of eye infection by killing harmful bacteria. It also helps heal ocular wounds and treat corneal scarring caused by infection. Mix honey in cooled boiled water and apply one drop to each eye using a sterilized dropper. Wash after five-10 minutes.

Warm compress

A warm compress is a great remedy for treating infected, sore, or irritated eyes and improving your eye health. According to a 2012 review of studies, a warm compress can help ease dry eyes and treat blepharitis, a condition that causes your eyelids to become crusted and inflamed. Soak a cloth in warm water and gently press it over your eyes for two-three minutes.

Castor oil

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid which gives it anti-inflammatory properties that reduces eye infections and swelling of the eyes. It helps soothe any irritation by lubricating the eye area. Gently massage castor oil around your eyes and place a cloth soaked in warm water over your eyelids. Wash it off after 10 minutes. Repeat this twice daily to get relief from eye infections.