Lifestyle

These nifty hacks can make your makeup last longer

These nifty hacks can make your makeup last longer

Written by Sneha Das Feb 23, 2023, 09:55 am 3 min read

Make your makeup last longer with these few tips

Have you ever looked in the mirror after coming back home from an event and ended up in an absolute moment of horror seeing your makeup looking so bad? Sweat and dirt can make your makeup slip and cause white patches and raccoon eyes at the end of the day. With these beauty tips, you can get your makeup to last longer.

First, prep your skin

Your makeup will last longer than usual and you will get a smooth and flawless finish if your skin is prepped properly. Start with cleansing your face followed by gentle exfoliation to eliminate oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Remember to exfoliate at least twice a week. Use a toner after that followed by an oil-free moisturizer to help your makeup last longer.

Use a skin primer

Primers are the most vital beauty products that will help your makeup stay. They not only smoothen the surface of your skin but also seal in skincare products well. You can get an oil-free and water-based primer that will prevent the foundation from moving around or slipping. Remember to use an eye primer on your eyelids to make your eye makeup last longer.

Use an oil-free foundation

After prepping your skin, use a lightweight oil-free foundation in the right shade that is long-wearing, waterproof, and will last all day long. Oil-free foundation prevents your makeup from sliding off your face. However, if you have dry skin, moisturize well before using an oil-free foundation. Next, use a light layer of liquid concealer in the right shade to hide imperfections and dark circles.

Use setting powder in the right way

To avoid your makeup from looking all cakey, try stippling translucent setting powder on your face instead of buffing it in small circles. Dust off the excess powder with a fluffy brush to prevent your makeup from moving and lock in the complexion products. You can carry the powder and lightly tap it in areas that appear shiny throughout the day.

Use waterproof mascara and eyeliner

Spritz the eyeshadow brush with setting spray and then apply the color on your lids to create a creamy texture that'll stick onto the lid without smudging. Use a long-wear waterproof eye pencil on the waterline and set it with eyeshadow in the same color. Use waterproof eyeliner on the top lid and coat your lashes with waterproof mascara to stay smudge-free all day.

Time for blush and lipstick

You can use a matte blush or create your own blush by mixing liquid lipstick with some primer for a long-lasting look. Then, apply a satin finish lipstick, blot it with a tissue, and dust a layer of translucent finishing powder. Then, apply another layer of lipstick for a long-lasting finish. Use a setting spray to help your makeup stay in place.