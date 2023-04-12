Business

Sensex reaches near 60,400 mark, Nifty crosses 17,800 points

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 12, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.45% to settle at 8,646.4 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While Sensex rose 0.39% to 60,392.77 points, Nifty jumped 0.51% to 17,812.4 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.45% to 8,646.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO, gaining 2.18%, 1.05%, and 0.93%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Divis Labs, Adani Enterprises, and Bajaj Auto, which climbed 9.66%, 2.54%, and 2.46%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, and Nestle emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.79%, 1.49%, and 1.09%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 20,309.86 points and 28,082.7 points, respectively, The Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.41% to 3,327.18 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.43% to 12,031.88 points.

Silver prices climbed 0.45% to Rs. 75,380

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.07% to close at Rs. 82.08 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 60,656, while the silver prices climbed 0.45% to Rs. 75,380. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.3% to settle at $81.65 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai also there were no changes in fuel prices with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,028.59, a 0.13% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.40% and is selling at $1,872.39. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% down), $318.91 (3.37% down), and $0.3957 (3.12% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08202, down 3.51% from yesterday.