Airtel 5G launched in Katra, Anantag; telco records 10mn 5G-users

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 28, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Airtel 5G Plus is currently available in 13 cities in Jammu and Kashmir

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in more cities of Jammu and Kashmir including Katra and Rajouri. The telco has also crossed the 10 million subscriber mark for its 5G network. Eligible Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network for free. The company has not yet announced its 5G data plans.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel intends to cover major cities in India by this year and aims to complete the nationwide rollout of its 5G network by March 2024. The telco commenced the rollout of its 5G services in October 2022.

The company uses non-standalone 5G technology which utilizes 4G network components. Jio, on the other hand, operates on standalone 5G technology.

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in these cities

Airtel 5G Plus is now live in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. It is already available in Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, and Khour and with the latest rollout, Airtel's 5G network is now available in 13 cities in the state. The company is gradually expanding its 5G services and will soon cover other cities.

Here's how you can activate Airtel 5G Plus

You do not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. Follow these steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus. Ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software. Head to Settings on your smartphone, select Mobile Network, and choose Airtel SIM. Now, select the preferred network type and click on the 5G network option.

Airtel has surpassed the 10 million mark for 5G subscribers

Airtel has also crossed the 10 million user mark for its 5G network. "These are early days, but we are thrilled with the response we have received from our customers. Airtel will continue to stay true to its commitment to build a more connected, equitable, and sustainable network," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, commenting on the achievement.

"We are in the right path to deliver world-class 5G-Plus-experience"

"With cutting-edge 5G infrastructure, a fantastic partner ecosystem, and a dedicated workforce that is customer obsessed, we believe we are in the right path to win and deliver a world-class 5G Plus experience to customers across the length and breadth of the country," Sekhon added.