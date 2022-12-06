Business

Airtel 'World Pass' international roaming pack: Check prepaid, postpaid plans

Airtel is offering five postpaid and four prepaid plans under the 'World Pass' international data pack (Photo credit : Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has launched a new international roaming data pack called 'World Pass.' The teleco is offering both postpaid and prepaid plans which will be valid across 184 countries. This eliminates the need to buy multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports. There is 24/7 call center support, which can be reached through WhatsApp as well, at no additional charge.

The basic postpaid plan offers 100 minutes of talk time

Under the 'World Pass' pack, Airtel is offering five postpaid plans. The base Rs. 649 plan offers 100 minutes of talk time, 500MB of high-speed data, and one-day validity. The Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999 plans provide 100 minutes of talk time along with 5GB and 12GB of data and validity of 10 days and 30 days, respectively.

The company is also offering an annual roaming plan

Those looking for 90 days of validity can opt for the Rs. 5,999 postpaid plan. It offers 900 minutes of calling and 2GB of total high-speed data. If you require an annual plan, the Rs. 14,999 pack should suffice. Along with 365 days of validity, it provides 15GB of high-speed data and 3,000 minutes of talk time.

There are four prepaid plans on offer

The Rs. 649 base plan offers the same benefits as the postpaid counterpart. The Rs. 899 plan provides 1GB data, 100 minutes of talk time, and 10 days validity. With the Rs. 2,998 pack, you get 30 days validity, 5GB data, and 200 minutes of calling. Lastly, the Rs. 2,997 pack provides 365 days of validity but with 2GB data and 100 calling minutes.

You can manage the data pack on Airtel Thanks app

"All controls are in the customers' hands where they can manage their entire International roaming needs on the Airtel Thanks app, with real-time updates on usage, billing amount, or addition of data or minutes as needed," said Airtel.