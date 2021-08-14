Gallantry medals for 20 ITBP troops for fighting Chinese PLA

These medals for bravery are among the total 1,380 service medals announced by the Centre for various central and state police forces on the eve of Independence Day

Twenty personnel of the India-China Line of Actual Control guarding the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying bravery during clashes between militaries of the two countries in Ladakh last year. These medals for bravery are among the total 1,380 service medals announced by the Centre for various central and state police forces on the eve of Independence Day.

Here are the list of awards

There are two President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), which is the top bravery medal, 628 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 88 President's police medal for distinguished service and 662 police medals for meritorious service in the latest awards list.

Maximum gallantry awards were earned by Jammu and Kashmir Police

Sub Inspector Amar Deep of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and late Head Constable Kale Sunil Dattatraya (posthumously) of the CRPF are the only two recipients of PPMG. "The maximum gallantry medals at 257 (1 PPMG and 256 PMG) were earned by the JKP, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 151," an official list by Union Home Ministry said.

PMG for eight personnel for defending motherland in Galwan Nalla

Among the 23 gallantry medals for the ITBP, twenty are for operations that took place during the May-June 2020 clashes with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh last year. Out of 20, eight personnel have been awarded the PMG for their gallant act, meticulous planning, and for defending the motherland in the Galwan Nalla on June 15, a statement said.

PMG for three personnel for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh

Six personnel have been awarded the PMG for gallant action during a violent face-off on May 18 in the Finger IV area while the rest six are awarded the PMG for their gallant action near Hot Springs in Ladakh on the same day. Notably, three ITBP personnel have been awarded the PMG for displaying courage, grit, and determination in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

They gave befitting reply to PLA: ITBP

"With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder-to-shoulder and also brought the injured troops to the rear. Even when ITBP troops fought the whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving befitting reply to stone pelters of the PLA," the ITBP said.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed during the clashes

"At certain places, the troops gave a determined standoff for about 17-20 hours throughout the intervening night (June 15-16) in extremely challenging conditions," the statement said. Notably, twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed during these clashes. China had claimed the casualty figures on its side were five, which is widely believed to be much higher.