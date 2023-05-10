India

India logs 2,109 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

India has recorded 2,109 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to more than 4.9 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data updated on Wednesday. With 14 deaths, the death toll went up to 5,31,722. Reportedly, the new XBB.1.16 variant was responsible for the recent surge in infections, which are now significantly decreasing.

Active caseload stands at 21,406

The ministry's data also revealed that the active caseload in India has decreased to 21,406. So far, over 4.4 crore people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The current recovery rate stands at 98.77%, while the fatality rate is 1.18%. Furthermore, over 220.6 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to citizens since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive.