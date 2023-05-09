India

Centre opposes inclusion of live-in, same-sex couples in Surrogacy Act

May 09, 2023

The Centre and ICMR have filed an additional affidavit in Supreme Court

The central government on Tuesday opposed the inclusion of live-in and same-sex couples within the purview of the Surrogacy Act, saying it would encourage "misuse" of the rules, reported LiveLaw. In an additional affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Centre defended the decision to keep such couples outside the ambit of both the Surrogacy Act and the Assisted Reproductive Act.

'Couple' means 'married heterosexual couple' in Surrogacy Act: Centre

The government, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research, asserted that even though live-in and same-sex relationships have been decriminalized, they haven't been legalized. No special provisions or additional rights have been introduced for such couples, the affidavit said. Moreover, the definition of "couple" under the acts makes it clear that a couple should be "legally married biological man and woman," it added.