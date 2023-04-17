India

SC allows Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees, slaps fine

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 17, 2023, 08:22 pm 2 min read

SC permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest

The Supreme Court (SC) permitted the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Monday to remove 177 trees from the Aarey forest while stating that the stay on tree felling will halt the project work. Furthermore, the apex court directed the MMRCL to pay a fine of Rs. 10 lakh within the next 14 days for the felling of trees beyond permission.

Why does this story matter?

SC was hearing a batch of pleas by residents and activists claiming that the authorities have started tree-cutting in the Aarey forest area again, violating the top court's November 2019 status quo order.

The tree felling resumed after the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government reversed the previous government's order and stated that the metro shed would only be built in Aarey Colony.

Details on SC's directive to Mumbai Metro

According to the news agency ANI, the country's highest court said the fine would be deposited to the Chief Conservator of Forests. An SC bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, also requested the director of the Indian Institution of Technology (IIT) Bombay to form a team to oversee the afforestation drive.

Twitter post on SC's order

Ask MMRCL CEO to be present in court: SC bench

"MMRCL, within a period of two weeks, should provide an amount of Rs. 10 lakhs to the conservator of forests," said the bench. "You people think you can take the Supreme Court for a ride. You cannot overreach the court. Officers of MMRCL should also be sent to jail. Ask the CEO of MMRCL to be present in court," added the bench.

BMC, SC gave different orders on tree felling

In November last year, the top court granted permission to the MMRCL to go ahead with its application before the Tree Authority to chop down 84 trees at Aarey forest for the purpose of the metro car shed project. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner granted permission to fell 177 trees on March 15.

Both sides play blame game

Representing the corporation, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, "There is an increase in the number of trees, and the earlier application for felling 84 trees was in 2019, and over the years, the shrubs have grown into trees." Senior Advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan and CU Singh, representing the petitioners, alleged that the permission to trim had been used to cut trees.