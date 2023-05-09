India

Standard uniform for brigaders, above-rank officers from August 1: Report

May 09, 2023

The decision was reportedly taken during the Army Commanders Conference (Representational image)

The Indian Army has decided that brigaders and above-rank officers will wear a common uniform from August 1, irrespective of their appointment and cadre, PTI reported, quoting official sources. However, there will be no change to the uniforms of Colonels and below-rank officers. The decision was reportedly taken during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

Standard uniform will ensure a common identity: Sources

Notably, brigadiers and above-rank officers are those who have already commanded units and battalions. They are mostly posted at establishments where officers from all arms and services function and work together. The possible change in their uniforms will "reinforce the Indian Army's character to be a fair and equitable organization," military sources said.