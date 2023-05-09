India

Will send notice to Rahul Gandhi regarding 'unauthorized' visit: DU

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 09, 2023

Gandhi met students at the Post-Graduate Men's Hostel on Friday

Vikas Gupta, Registrar of Delhi University, on Tuesday said that a notice will be issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, warning him against "unauthorized" visits to the campus in the future, reported PTI. This comes after the former Lok Sabha MP met students at DU's Post-Graduate Men's Hostel on Friday. Gupta added that the notice will be issued either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

University under pressure to take action against Gandhi: NSUI

Meanwhile, the student wing of Congress, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), alleged that the university was under pressure to take action against Gandhi. Gupta refuted these claims, saying, "There is no such pressure. It is a matter of discipline." "It was an unauthorized visit. Many students were having lunch when he barged in. We cannot tolerate this on our campus," he added.