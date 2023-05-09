India

'Shocking and haunting': Kerala High Court on Tanur boat tragedy

'Shocking and haunting': Kerala High Court on Tanur boat tragedy

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 09, 2023, 03:44 pm 2 min read

The incident claimed the lives of 22 people

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated suo motu proceedings into the recent boat tragedy in Malappuram's Tanur, which claimed the lives of 22 people, including seven children, reported Bar and Bench. Calling the incident "shocking and haunting," the court said the tragedy would not have occurred if the concerned authorities had ensured that tourist boats complied with safety standards.

State government announced Rs. 10 lakh compensation to victims' families

The court noted that while the state government acted swiftly in declaring Rs. 10 lakh as compensation for the families of the deceased, the authorities had many questions to answer. "How many more (such incidents) will we have to see?" the court asked. Per ANI, the high court also directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report regarding the boat tragedy by Friday.

Boat owner booked under Section 302 of IPC

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kerala's Human Rights Commission directed the District Collector to submit a report within 10 days. Furthermore, murder charges have been invoked against the boat owner, Nassar, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Notably, the police are currently on the lookout for the boat pilot and his assistant, who managed to escape the spot.

Boat carrying nearly 40 people capsized on Sunday

On Sunday, a boat carrying nearly 40 people capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area. On Monday, the Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter was called to help in the rescue operation. Ten people were rescued, while 22 were declared dead. Meanwhile, five people reached the shore by swimming. A judicial probe was launched into the matter soon after.