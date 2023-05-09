India

Truth wins: Muzaffarnagar gang-rape survivor after court convicts 2 men

May 09, 2023

A trial court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday convicted two men for gang-raping a woman during the 2013 communal riots in western UP. The verdict came nearly 10 years after the incident, following which the survivor (27) remarked, "Truth has won. Finally, everyone will know that I was saying the truth." Notably, another accused in the case died in 2020.

Why does this story matter?

Before the Lok Sabha elections, western UP saw riots in 2013 which killed 60 people and displaced thousands of Muslim families. Several reports of sexual violence emerged from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

Over the years, six other complainants in the case retracted reportedly due to repeated threats and harassment. The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered the trial to be completed within two months.