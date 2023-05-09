India

Haryana: Wrestling body suspends 3 officials for supporting wrestlers' stir

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 09, 2023, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Haryana's wrestling body has suspended 3 officials for supporting wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The heat of wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reached Haryana, with the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) suspending three district officials for their support of the protest. In a letter to the suspended officials, HAWA president Rohtash Singh called their alleged involvement in the ongoing wrestling protest "unethical."

Why does this story matter?

Wrestlers, including Olympians, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief since April 20.

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, reported sexual harassment allegations against Singh. However, no FIR was filed in the matter until a week later by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, many, including politicians, khap mahapanchayat members, and farmer leaders, extended their support to the wrestlers.

HAWA general secretary came out in support of officials

Those suspended include Virender Singh Dalal of Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik of Hisar, and Jai Bhagwan of Mewat. According to PTI, the HAWA chief said that the continuous involvement of these officials with the protesters is "purely unethical and against the objectives and rules of WFI and HAWA." However, HAWA General Secretary Rakesh Singh supported the officials and called the suspension a "wrong move."

Hisar-based wrestling academy banned for alleged anti-HAWA, WFI activities

According to Rakesh, the HAWA president lacked independent powers to suspend any officials. Meanwhile, in a separate order, Rohtash banned the two managers of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Wrestling Academy of Mirchpur village in Hisar district. Rohtash claimed the academy and both managers, namely Ajay Singh Dhanda and Jai Bhagwan Lathar, had been allegedly taking part in anti-HAWA and WFI activities.

What do we know about wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar?

Last month, the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to continue their protest, calling for action against Singh in the sexual harassment case. They had called off their protest in January after assurances from the Centre and the formation of the Wrestling Oversight Committee (WOC). However, they resumed their stir as Singh was not punished and the committee's recommendations were allegedly kept secret.