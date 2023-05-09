India

Shraddha Walkar case: Poonawalla charged with murder, pleads not guilty

Aaftab Poonawalla has pleaded not guilty in Shraddha Walkar murder case

The Saket Court in Delhi reportedly framed charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Aaftab Poonawalla, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death in May 2022 and chopping her body into 35 pieces, on Tuesday. He has, however, denied the charges, pleaded not guilty, and demanded a trial. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on June 1.

Why does this story matter?

In November 2022, the Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla for allegedly killing Walkar in May.

According to the cops, to cover up the murder, Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar's body into multiple pieces and disposed of them in a nearby forest area over 18-20 days after storing the parts in a fridge.

Nearly a year after the murder, the trial in Walkar's case finally began.

Delhi court begins trial for murder, disappearance of evidence

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offenses under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code was made out against the accused, PTI reported. However, Poonawalla pleaded not guilty on these counts and demanded a trial. The Delhi Police had already filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.

Walkar's father alleged investigative loopholes, demanded fast-track trial

Last month, Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar, demanded a fast-track trial in the case, alleging several loopholes in the police investigation that allegedly caused a delay in the court proceedings. He also demanded that Poonawalla's parents be highlighted in the matter, alleging they were hiding somewhere. He also sought the return of his daughter's remains to the family so her last rites could be performed.

'Appealed speedy trial to perform daughter's last rites'

Vikas stated that the family "would perform the last rites after the accused gets the death sentence." He appealed for a speedy trial so that her daughter's body parts could be handed over for last rites. Notably, the Walkar family's counsel, advocate Seema Kushwaha, invoked Delhi's 2012 Nirbhaya case, saying it took seven years to conclude, but Walkar's case should not take years.

Everything to know about incident

In May 2022, the couple got into a fight at their Delhi's Chattarpur Pahari apartment, reportedly over Walkar wanting to fetch household items from their hometown in Maharashtra's Vasai. During the heated argument, she allegedly started shouting, and attempting to restrain her, Poonawalla ended up strangling her to death. Previously, Poonawalla claimed he was under the influence of drugs when he killed Walkar.