India

Manipur: Death toll at 60, internet ban extended till Saturday

Manipur: Death toll at 60, internet ban extended till Saturday

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 09, 2023, 12:45 pm 3 min read

The Manipur government told the SC that the number of deaths in the state due to ethnic violence stood at 60

The Manipur government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that the number of deaths in the state due to ethnic violence had risen to 60 since clashes erupted last week. While the government told the court that Manipur was "returning to normalcy" as no violence was reported in the last two days, the SC expressed "deep concern over the loss of lives and properties."

Why does this story matter?

Widespread ethnic violence has engulfed Manipur since Wednesday when clashes broke out between the state's tribal communities and the Meiteis, who form the state's majority and have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Scores of villages and religious places have been burned down, while the violence has displaced more than 30,000 people.

The curfew was partially lifted on Sunday as the violence subsided.

1,700 houses gutted in fire, over 20,000 rescued

The internet ban in the state has been extended until Saturday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, adding that a high-level inquiry into the matter will be launched soon. Around 231 people have been injured in the clashes, while 1,700 houses have been burned. Additionally, over 20,000 people stuck in relief camps were rescued while another 10,000 people would be transported soon.

Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of deceased: CM

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs. five lakh to the families of those killed, Rs. 2 lakh to those who suffered major injuries, and Rs. 25,000 to those with minor injuries. He added that the government will help rebuild the houses that were destroyed in the violence and provide assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for the same.

1,041 guns looted from security personnel, 214 recovered

Singh further said that 1,041 guns were looted from security personnel during the turmoil, of which 214 have been recovered. He asked those who had looted the guns to submit them to their nearest police stations and warned of a "mass combing operation" otherwise.

State cabinet panel formed to oversee rescue operations

Singh also said the government is trying to bring back those stranded in Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi districts. He said that a cabinet panel has been constituted to monitor the operation. Earlier, the SC bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stressed the rehabilitation of the displaced, protecting places of worship, and ensuring due arrangements in relief camps.

HC doesn't have power to recommend reservation: SC

Two petitions were filed before the SC regarding the issue, one of which was filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum, Delhi, seeking a probe into the clashes. Another petition was filed by BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, challenging the Manipur high court judgment directing the state government to consider the Meiteis' demand. The SC observed the HC doesn't have the power to recommend reservation.