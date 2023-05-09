India

NIA raids multiple locations in J&K to dismantle terror network

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 09, 2023, 12:18 pm 2 min read

NIA has conducted raids in several locations in J&K related to terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the raids are connected to the recent attack on the Indian Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts, which left many soldiers dead. The raids are also linked to an alleged terror conspiracy case linked to outfits operating under pseudo-names at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers.

Why does this story matter?

In Poonch, the Army truck that was attacked by terrorists in April was reportedly transporting fruits and other items to a village for iftar.

Security agencies believe terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohhamed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attacks with support from over-ground workers (OGWs).

NIA questions police officer in Kulgam, conducted multiple searches

The operation is being carried out in several districts, including Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar. The NIA is also conducting a raid at the residence of Rouf Ahmed Sheikh in Qiamoh, Kulgam. In separate operations, the NIA searched the residence of police officer Mohd Iqbal Haji of Khiram, Anantnag, and questioned Fayaz Ahmad Baba in Chanpora, Shopian, per News18.

Operation launched to crackdown on terrorists operating under pseudo-names

The raids, according to India Today, are part of a criminal conspiracy devised by terror organizations operating under multiple pseudo-names on instructions from their Pakistan-based handlers. Notably, the operation comes only days after five Army soldiers were killed in a gunfight with terrorists on May 5 in Rajouri. On April 20, five Army personnel were also slain in a separate attack in Poonch.

Know about the terror conspiracy case

The raids were carried out as part of the NIA's investigation into a case filed in June last year. The case was filed to uncover a criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist and subversive operations hatched by cadres and overground workers (OWGs) at the behest of their Pakistani handlers. Per the NIA, terrorists were allegedly carrying out attacks using cyberspace in the erstwhile state.

NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu too

In a parallel development, the NIA also initiated a search operation at the residence of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionary in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu in connection with the alleged terror case.