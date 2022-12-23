India

Sikkim: 16 army personnel dead as truck falls into gorge

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 23, 2022, 03:55 pm 1 min read

Four soldiers sustained injuries and were airlifted

The Ministry of Defence informed that an Army truck met with an accident at Zema in north Sikkim on Friday claiming the lives of 16 Indian Army soldiers. The deceased included three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers. Relief and rescue operations were launched immediately and four soldiers, who sustained injuries, were evacuated using helicopters.

Distressing scenes from the accident site show the mangled truck

Around 10 Army personnel feared dead in a horrific Road mishap today in Sikkim. Accident spot is at Zeema village, Lachen, North Sikkim. My thoughts and prayers with the victims families. 😢🙏🏻@adgpi @rajnathsingh @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/lkwhw5VAA6 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 23, 2022

Army truck skidded, fell into gorge

The truck was a part of a three-vehicle convoy headed to Thangu from Chatten. As it was negotiating a sharp turn, it skidded down a steep slope and fell into a gorge. The Indian Army expressed its condolences to the bereaved families. Earlier in June, two soldiers of the Indian Army's First Battalion Sikkim Scouts died in a road accident in Dzuluk, East Sikkim.

PM Modi condoles deaths

Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2022

Deeply pained: Defence Minister Singh

Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.



The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022