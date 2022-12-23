India

Udaipur tailor's murder: NIA chargesheets 11 including 2 Pakistani nationals

Udaipur tailor's murder: NIA chargesheets 11 including 2 Pakistani nationals

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 23, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

Lal was murdered a week after the murder of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, who was killed along similar lines

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday named 11 accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in its chargesheet in the murder case of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The chargesheet submitted to the NIA Special Court stated that the accused operated as a terror gang module and conspired to avenge the alleged dishonor to Prophet Mohammed. It goes on to say that the accused were radicalized.

Why does this story matter?

The NIA's chargesheet in the Amravati murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe—killed a week before Lal—named 11 accused earlier this week and claimed they were "radicalized Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat."

Both Lal and Kolhe reportedly shared social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made incendiary statements about Prophet Muhammad and his wife during a TV channel debate over the Gyanvapi Mosque issue.

'Accused especially crafted knife in factory for murder'

The chargesheet says the accused were inspired by incriminating audio, videos, and messages that originated within and outside India. The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act. The two prime accused who slit Lal's throat especially crafted the knife used and filmed a video before the incident and another after the killing.

Accused filmed video after murder threatening PM

The chargesheet also said the video filmed by the alleged perpetrators was done with the intention of striking terror in the hearts of people. The prime accused, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video recorded after the murder.

Pakistani nationals 'instigated' murder: NIA

The NIA earlier said that the murder was meticulously planned and "instigated" by the Pakistani nationals, who told the prime accused to "do something spectacular" in response to the offensive comments against the Prophet, as "peaceful protests will yield no result." Pakistan earlier denied any link with the accused, calling it "typical of the BJP-RSS Hindutva-driven Indian regime's attempts at maligning Pakistan."