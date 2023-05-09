India

MP: 15 killed as bus falls from bridge in Khargone

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 09, 2023, 11:48 am 1 min read

The bus was carrying 50 passengers (Representational image)

At least 15 people were killed and 25 sustained injuries after a bus fell from a bridge in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, reported Business Today. According to reports, the bus was carrying 50 passengers to Indore when it skidded off the bridge and fell beneath. Locals in the area reportedly began to rescue people, and the injured were immediately taken to a hospital.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh for families of deceased announced

Following the incident, Collector Shivraj Singh Verma reached the spot. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. The state government also announced Rs. 50,000 for people who were critically injured, while Rs. 25,000 was announced for those who were injured mildly.