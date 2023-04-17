India

UP: SITs to probe Atiq-Ashraf killings; police also in question

Uttar Pradesh government has formed two SITs to probe Atiq Ahmed's killing

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to investigate and supervise the probe into the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in police custody by three shooters posing as media persons. This comes as the Uttar Pradesh Police is facing widespread criticism from several quarters for alleged "lapses" in making proper arrangements for high-profile prisoners.

Why does this story matter?

The UP Police has earned a bad reputation for suspected extrajudicial killings lately, even as CM Yogi Adityanath claims to be "cleaning" the mafia. The opposition accuses him of abusing authority to attack competitors.

Notably, Atiq, Ashraf, and several others were charged with the high-profile murder of Umesh Pal—a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal.

One SIT to probe the killings, another team to supervise

According to ANI, the first SIT has been formed by Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma. It will investigate the murder of the gangster brothers, while the second will supervise the first unit. The second SIT, consisting of three members, has been formed by Prayagraj Police in the murder case registered at Shahganj Police Station.

Serious concerns raised over poor security arrangements for slain gangsters

In one of the rarest murder incidents, Atiq and his brother were shot dead while speaking to journalists outside a hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where they had been sent for a procedural medical check-up. The episode was caught on camera, which stunned many and raised serious concerns about the UP Police's security preparations for high-profile prisoners and their response to the shooting.

Why Atiq and Ashraf were taken to hospital late night

Separately, questions have been raised regarding why Atiq and Ashraf were taken to the hospital late at night and why the police vehicle that transported them was parked outside the hospital gate, according to NDTV. Normally, high-profile convicts like Atiq—frequently followed by the press—would be driven straight to the hospital to limit exposure.

Attackers showered rounds, cops did not fire a single shot

The police are also being chastised for failing to protect the Ahmed brothers from the three gunmen even though over 20 police personnel accompanied them to the hospital. The shooters allegedly fired up to 20 shots, but the cops fired none. A video also shows the police officers not firing a single shot while the attackers rained down bullets on Atiq and Ashraf.

Shooters were not checked before approaching high-profile prisoners

One critical point raised is why the attackers were not checked before approaching the high-profile prisoners. Notably, the murderers were so close that the first shot fired was a point-blank headshot. This shot blew off Atiq's turban, and he fell to the ground. Reports claim that the assassins, named Arun Maurya, Lovelesh Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, arrived disguised as journalists.

Ashraf flagged senior cop's threat in March

Reports have now also surfaced that Ashraf had said on March 28 that a senior police officer threatened him, saying that in two weeks, he will be taken out of jail and killed. This alleged claim puts the spotlight on the police, in whose presence the brothers were shot dead on Saturday. It also raises suspicion about the killings being staged by the police.

PIL seeking Supreme Court-monitored probe in the incidents

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) by Advocate Vishal Tiwari, demanding an SC-monitored inquiry into the killings. The petition requests that the incident be investigated by retired Supreme Court judges. It also requested that the judicial committee conduct an investigation into 183 encounters that occurred in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.