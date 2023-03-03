India

Railway constable arrested for molesting Swiss woman onboard Tejas Express

A case has been registered against the accused at GRP Kanpur Central Police Station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Swiss woman onboard a train in Kanpur﻿, Uttar Pradesh﻿. The incident took place on the Tejas Express, going from Delhi to Lucknow. Reportedly, RPF constable Jitendra Singh was on security duty when he allegedly molested the foreigner. She then filed a complaint, claiming that Singh tried to physically assault her.

Accused will be taken to court

Based on the woman's complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took quick action, and a case was registered against Singh at GRP Kanpur Central Police Station. RK Dwivedi, station in-charge, said the accused constable will be taken to court after a medical examination, reported Nagaland Post. Singh hails from UP's Firozabad and has been posted at the Central station RPF for around one-and-a-half years.