Manipur: 15 students feared dead as bus carrying them overturns

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 21, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Many of the injured students were rushed to Imphal Medicity hospital for treatment

At least 15 students were feared dead when a bus carrying them overturned in the Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday. As per India Today, the accident occurred when two buses of the Thambalnu Higher Secondary School in Yairipok were heading toward Khoupum for a study tour. Several people injured in the accident were rushed to nearby hospitals and healthcare centers for treatment.

Over 22 people taken to hospitals

Some of the critically injured students were referred to a private hospital in Imphal for treatment, sources informed. The accident reportedly took place along the Bishnupur-Khoupum Road near the village of Longsai Tubung. According to some reports, over 22 people have been brought so far to the hospitals. The official death toll hasn't been confirmed yet.

Visuals from the accident site

MANIPUR :MAJOR ACCIDENT 7 STUDENTS KILLED.A group of students were on study tour-met the accident in Noney District. pic.twitter.com/Q1QbdNe0Ag — huidrom athouba (@HuidromAthouba) December 21, 2022

Similar incident reported from UP last week

Two students lost their lives and more than 30 others suffered severe injuries after a bus carrying 75 children overturned in the Saidabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Saturday. As per reports, the bus was taking Kanti Devi Janata Vidyalaya students to Mangarh Dham in Pratapgarh. The bus driver reportedly lost control while evading oncoming traffic on the Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway.

1.73 lakh Indians died in road accidents in 2021

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, around 1.73 lakh Indians died in approximately 4.22 lakh traffic accidents in 2021. According to the data, UP reported the highest number of deaths with 24,711, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,685. Furthermore, the total number of traffic mishaps in India also went up to 4,22,659 in 2021 from 3,68,828 in 2020.

Traffic accidents resulted in injuries to 3,73,884 in 2021: NCRB

"These traffic accidents resulted in injuries to 3,73,884 people and 1,73,860 deaths during 2021. Uttar Pradesh (24,711 deaths) followed by Tamil Nadu (16,685 deaths), and Maharashtra (16,446 deaths) have reported maximum fatalities in traffic accidents in the country," the report stated.