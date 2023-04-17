India

Will be killed: Ashraf flagged senior cop's threat in March

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 17, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf said on March 28 that a senior police officer threatened him saying that in two weeks, he will be taken out of jail and killed

Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf said on March 28 that a senior police officer threatened him, saying that in two weeks, he will be taken out of jail and killed. This alleged claim puts the spotlight on the Uttar Pradesh Police, in whose presence the brothers were shot dead on Saturday. It also raises suspicion about the killings being staged by the police.

Why does this story matter?

The UP Police has gained an ill reputation for alleged extrajudicial killings in the last few years.

While the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government claims it is "cleaning" the mafia from the state, its opponents accuse it of misusing power to target its rivals and clear its tracks.

Notably, Ahmed, Ashraf, and several others were accused of the high-profile murder of Umesh Pal.

Will disclose officer's name to CM, judges: Ashraf

Speaking to reporters earlier, Ashraf alias Khalid Azim claimed the senior police officer told him that he would be taken out of jail on some pretext and killed. He refused to disclose the officer's name but said that after his murder, a sealed cover containing the officer's name would reach the CM, the Chief Justice of India, and the Chief Justice of Allahabad.

CM Yogi Adityanath understands my pain: Ashraf

He also claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against his family and the UP government, and added that CM Adityanath understands his pain very well as he has also been implicated in false cases. He asserted that he was not with the mafia and said that he could not have planned Umesh's murder as he had been in jail for the last three years.

Conspiracy to stop Ahmed's wife from contesting mayoral election: Ashraf

He also claimed that Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen, was implicated in the case because she was planning to contest the mayoral elections in Prayagraj and was engaged in campaigning. Ahmed, Ashraf, Parveen, Ahmed's two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others were booked for Umesh's murder based on his wife Jaya's complaint. Earlier, Ashraf and six others were acquitted in the case.

Ashraf shot after mentioning Guddu Muslim

The accused who shot Ahmed and Ashraf were disguised as media persons when the police were taking the duo for a procedural medical inspection. Ashraf was allegedly shot when he uttered the name of Guddu Muslim, a bomb-maker and key suspect in Umesh's murder while speaking to reporters. Muslim reportedly hurled a bomb at Umesh before his death.