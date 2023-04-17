India

11 die due to heat stroke at Maharashtra award event

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 17, 2023, 10:17 am 3 min read

In an absolutely shocking incident, the "Maharashtra Bhushan" award event on Sunday in Navi Mumbai turned tragic after at least 11 people died and nearly 50 others were hospitalized after they suffered heat stroke during the ceremony, NDTV reported. According to reports, the function, which was attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground.

Details on Maharashtra award event tragedy

According to the news outlet NDTV, the ground was packed with people and equipped with video and audio facilities for them to watch the event. However, there was no shade over the audience seating arrangement. As per the police, some patients are currently on ventilator support at hospitals in Panvel and Navi Mumbai, and their health is being monitored.

Maharashtra CM reacts to Maharashtra award event tragedy

Following the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a Rs. 5 lakh compensation and stated, "As per the briefing received from doctors, 7-8 people have died today, while 24 are being treated. This is a case of sunstroke." "Some 50 people were admitted to the hospital, of which 24 are still there while the rest have been discharged after primary treatment," Shinde added.

Key personalities who attended Maharashtra Bhushan award event

Notably, the Maharashtra government instituted the award, and Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah presented it to social activist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. The day temperature during the event was reportedly recorded at a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. It is worth noting that Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the award ceremony.

Maharashtra government to pay for treatment: Fadnavis

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis also announced that the state government will be paying for the treatment of those who suffered heat-related illness. "It is very unfortunate and painful that some members participating in the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony this morning died due to heatstroke...We share the grief of their families," Fadnavis wrote.

Event wasn't planned properly, claims Thackeray

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the event was not properly planned. "We have met the people who are undergoing treatment, interacted with 4-5; two among them are in critical condition. The event was not planned properly. Who will investigate this incident?" news outlet Times Now quoted the former Maharashtra CM as saying.

Ajit Pawar demands probe into Maharashtra Bhushan award event tragedy

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar also called for an investigation into the incident and tweeted, "We saw that one patient is on ventilator and his condition is serious." "Rest of them spoke to us......this is a very serious incident...there must be a probe into this," added the NCP leader.

