Priyanka Gandhi's PA booked for 'misbehaving' with 'Bigg Boss' contestant

Priyanka Gandhi's aide has been booked for misbehaving with Dalit leader Archana Gautam, who was also a participant in Big Boss season 16

Uttar Pradesh Police booked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant (PA) for allegedly misbehaving and threatening Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam. Gautam, a Dalit Congress leader accused Vadra's PA Sandeep Kumar of threatening her life and hurling casteist remarks. The case has been filed under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act.

Case filed following complaint by Archana Gautam's father

The case has been filed at Partapur Police Station, Meerut, under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after the complaint by Gautam's father. He alleged that his daughter was "threatened" and "casteist words" were hurled.

UP Police have booked Sandeep Singh, an aide of Priyanka Gandhi under the SC/Act. An FIR has been registered at Partapur PS in Meerut District on the complaint of Archana Gautam, an actress & Congress candidate from the Hastinapur assembly seat. @TheNewIndian_in @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/oW5OkeDn8O — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) March 7, 2023

What do we know about the incident?

As per the complaint, Gautam's father, Gautam Budh, alleged that his daughter had gone to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on February 26, to attend the Congress General Convention on Gandhi's invitation. At the event, Archana asked Gandhi's PA to arrange a meeting with the Congress General Secretary. However, Kumar allegedly refused the request and instead used casteist words against Gautam and even threatened to kill her.

Video evidence is also being collected: Police

Superintendent of Police Meerut City, Piyush Singh, told ANI that a case had been registered and further details will be out once the probe is complete. Meanwhile, video evidence of the incident is also being obtained from a camera person in Raipur.

Who is Archana Gautam?

Archana Gautam is an actor-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh. She was one of the top contestants in the sixteenth edition of the famous reality show Bigg Boss. In 2022, Gautam unsuccessfully contested the Hastinapur reserved seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on a Congress ticket. She is also considered a Dalit face of the party in the region.