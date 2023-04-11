India

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father alleges investigative loopholes, attacks Poonawalla's parents

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father alleges investigative loopholes, attacks Poonawalla's parents

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 11, 2023, 06:50 pm 3 min read

Shraddha Walkar's father has alleged investigative loopholes and attacked accused Aaftab Poonawalla's parents

Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar—who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla last year—demanded a fast-track trial in the case, alleging several loopholes in the investigation. He said Poonawalla's parents should be highlighted as they have been hiding somewhere. He also demanded that his daughter's remains be returned to them so that her last rites could be performed.

Why does this story matter?

In November 2022, Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla for killing Walkar, in May.

According to police, to cover up the murder, Poonawalla allegedly sawed the body into multiple pieces and disposed of them in the nearby forest area over 18-20 days after storing the parts in a fridge.

Nearly a year after her murder, Walkar's remains have yet to be returned to her family.

Proceedings delayed due to loopholes in investigation: Father

While reiterating his demand for the death penalty for Poonawalla, Walkar's father said, "There are loopholes in the investigation and proceedings which delayed the murder case. I have asked my lawyer to appeal for fast-track proceedings." He also demanded that the parents of Poonawalla be highlighted. "I think they have been hidden somewhere. Where are they? I appeal to highlight them," he told ANI.

'Appealed speedy trial to perform daughter's last rites'

Vikas stated that the family has not been able to perform Walkar's last rites, even though it has been nearly a year since her death. "I would perform the last rites after the accused is awarded the death sentence," he said. He also appealed for a speedy trial so that her daughter's body parts can be handed over for last rites.

Family counsel invoked Delhi's Nirbhaya rape and murder case

Notably, Walkar family's counsel, advocate Seema Kushwaha, while referring to Delhi's Nirbhaya case, said it took seven years to reach its conclusion but Walkar's case should not take years. Per ANI, an audio-video recording of Walkar's online counseling was played in the courtroom in the presence of Poonawalla, causing her father to become emotional.

Family may approach Delhi High Court with demands

Kushwaha, who came from Mumbai to attend the hearing, also said the case would take years to conclude in the manner it is going. "The hearing should be conducted in the time frame manner on a daily basis," she said. "I will move a petition in the Delhi High Court as discussed with the father of Walkar," she said.

What do we know about the incident?

In May 2022, the couple got into a fight at their Delhi's Chattarpur Pahari apartment reportedly over Walkar wanting to fetch household items from their hometown in Maharashtra's Vasai. During the heated argument, she started shouting, and in a move to restrain her, Poonawalla ended up strangling her to death. Previously, Poonawalla claimed he was under the influence of drugs when he killed Walkar.