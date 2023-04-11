India

Tourism boost: 30,000 vehicles enter Shimla in 2 days

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 11, 2023, 05:26 pm

The number would likely increase by 4,000 to 5,000 over the weekend (Representational image)

A whopping 30,000 vehicles entered Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in just two days, data by the city police showed. According to ANI, soaring temperatures in the plains have resulted in people turning to the hills to seek refuge in cooler climates. The police said the number would likely increase by 4,000 to 5,000 over the weekend.

Tourism is reviving in Shimla post pandemic

As per ANI, the hotels are running at full capacity in Shimla. It added that tourists arriving in the city are mostly Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana residents. Data from the Tourism Department of Himachal Pradesh revealed that in 2019, the number of tourists jumped by 5% to 1,72,00,000, including nearly 4,00,000 foreigners. However, it declined as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.