Son Heung-min, who had the privilege of captaining Tottenham Hotspur , has left the club after a decade-long stint to join Los Angeles FC. The transfer marks a Major League Soccer (MLS) record, with the fee exceeding £20 million. The 33-year-old had announced his departure from Spurs at a press conference ahead of their pre-season friendly against Newcastle in South Korea last Sunday. Son has joined on a permanent transfer through 2027 with options through June 2029.

Departure details Son's decision to leave Spurs Son revealed that he had made his decision to leave a while ago but only told a few players. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was aware of Son's decision before their first pre-season game at Reading earlier this month. Despite renewed interest from Saudi Arabia, the forward was determined to move to MLS.

Emotional goodbye Son's emotional farewell message In an emotional farewell message to Spurs fans on Instagram, Son wrote about his journey with the club. He said, "It's time for me to say goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur. My home for the past decade." The forward thanked the fans for their support and said that North London will always be in his heart.

Career highlights Fourth on Spurs's all-time goalscorers list Son is fourth on the list of Spurs's all-time record goalscorers, behind only Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves, and Bobby Smith. He has scored 173 goals and provided 101 assists for Spurs in all competitions. His last competitive game for the club was the Europa League final win over Manchester United in Bilbao last season.

Tribute Spurs chairman Daniel Levy pays tribute Spurs chairman Daniel Levy paid tribute to Son, calling him "one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Lilywhite shirt." Levy said, "Not only is he a wonderfully gifted footballer, but he's also an incredible human being who has touched hearts and inspired people throughout the Club and all over the world."