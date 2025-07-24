West Ham United eyeing Callum Wilson move: Decoding his stats

West Ham United are reportedly in talks with free agent striker Callum Wilson. The 33-year-old recently parted ways with Newcastle United after his contract expired at the end of June. During his time at Newcastle, Wilson scored an impressive 49 goals in 130 appearances but failed to agree on a new deal before announcing his departure from the club. Here's more.

Transfer options Wilson's situation and West Ham's transfer activity Wilson, who is now a free agent, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs and Major League Soccer teams. Meanwhile, West Ham have been active in the transfer market this summer, signing Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Kyle Walker-Peters and Daniel Cummings. Despite their efforts to bolster their squad, West Ham struggled with scoring last season.

Performance review Wilson and West Ham's attacking struggles last season West Ham finished as the sixth lowest-scoring team in the Premier League during the 2024-25 season, netting just 46 goals. Their top central striker was Niklas Fullkrug, who scored three goals after joining from Borussia Dortmund for £27 million last summer. England forward Jarrod Bowen was their top scorer with 13 goals. Meanwhile, Wilson had a tough time at Newcastle due to injuries, making only 18 league appearances last season due to back and hamstring issues.

Wilson Career details and stats of Wilson Newcastle shelled out around £20m to sign Wilson from Bournemouth in 2020. Since then, the Englishman spent an injury-hit five years at St James' Park. He made 130 appearances in these five seasons, scoring 49 times. 2022-23 was the player's best season. He managed 18 goals in 36 appearances. Before joining Newcastle, Wilson scored 67 goals for Bournemouth. He made 187 appearances. He started his career at Coventry City, scoring 23 times in 55 matches.