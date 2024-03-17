Manchester City reach FA Cup semis, script history: Details here
Bernardo Silva scored a brace as Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the Etihad in their FA Cup quarter-final clash. Rodri assisted the opener in the 13th minute before Ruden Dias set up Silva for the second goal in the 31st minute. With this win, City have become the first team in FA Cup history to reach the semis in six successive campaigns.
Unwanted record for the Magpies
As per Opta, Newcastle have lost 16 of their last 17 away matches against Manchester City in all competitions. This is Newcastle's 10th successive defeat against City away. Notably, the exception was a 2-0 League Cup win in October 2014.
Silva stands tall for City
City were in the driving seat from the start and were rewarded in the 13th minute when Rodri found Silva as the Portuguese dribbled into the box and shot. His shot took a deflection and went in. Silva then cut open two defenders and hit a goal-bound shot after Dias did a solid job after arriving in the final third.
A look at the match stats
City had 16 attempts with five shots on target and they reduced Newcastle to two attempts (one shot on target). City dominated possession (73%) and had a 91% pass accuracy with 789 passes on offer.
Key numbers for Silva
Silva has raced to 10 goals for Manchester City in all competitions this season from 35 matches. Besides his 10 goals, he owns five assists this season. Overall, he owns 65 goals in 342 matches for the Manchester club.