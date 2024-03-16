Next Article

Vinicius Junior has scored for Real Madrid in four successive matches across competitions

Vinicius Junior excels as Real Madrid tame Osasuna 4-2: Stats

What's the story Vinicius Junior has scored for Real Madrid in four successive matches across competitions to help his side beat Osasuna 4-2. Matchday 29 of La Liga 2023-24 season, saw leaders Real claim a massive win to extend their lead atop. In addition to Vinicius's goals, Dani Carvajal and Brahim Diaz were on the scoresheet for Los Blancos. Federico Valverde contributed with three assists. Here's more.

15-plus goals involvement for Vinicius in La Liga this season

Playing his 20th La Liga match this season, Brazilian forward Vinicius has raced to 12 goals. He also owns four assists. He now has 16 goals involvement in La Liga 2023-24. Vinicius has 24 goals involvement in all competitions this season (G18 A6). In 170 La Liga matches, Vinicius has 46 goals. He has 77 goals in all competitions, including 18 this season.