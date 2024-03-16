Next Article

Kane's 31st Bundesliga goal sees him set the record for most goals in a debut season (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane scripts history in Bundesliga as Bayern win: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:18 pm Mar 16, 2024

What's the story Harry Kane continued to be among the goals in his debut season at Bayern Munich. Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season saw Bayern tame minnows Darmstadt 5-2. Kane was supreme, assisting Jamal Musiala for the equalizer before scoring his side's second. He has now raced to 31 goals in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season as Bayern keep pressure on Bayer Leverkusen.

Record

Kane breaks Uwe Seeler's record

Kane's 31st league goal sees him set the record for most goals in a debut season in the Bundesliga. Kane went on to surpass Uwe Seeler's record of 30 goals for Hamburger SV. Seeler scored 30 goals from 30 Bundesliga matches in the 1963-64 season. 60 years later, Kane has toppled the legendary footballer. In 26 matches, Kane has 31 goals.

Numbers

Kane's best showing in a single league campaign

As per Squawka, Kane is the only player in football history to score 30+ league goals in an English top-flight season and 30+ goals in a single Bundesliga campaign. Kane's return of 31 league goals is his career best in a season. He scored 30 goals twice for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in 2017-18 and 2022-23.

Information

Kane owns 37 goals and 10 assists across competitions

Kane has 38 goals involvement in Bundesliga 2023-24 (G31 A7). He owns 37 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season and has now raced to 10 assists.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Bayern managed 27 attempts with six shots on target. They scored five goals. Darmstadt had three shots on target from seven attempts. Bayern had 76% ball possession and an 89% pass accuracy. The Bavarians earned nine corners. Bayern own 60 points from 26 matches and are seven behind leaders Leverkusen, who have a game in hand. Bayern have scored a whopping 78 league goals.

Match

Bayern tame Darmstadt 5-2

Tim Skarke slotted home at the end of a surging run from Mathias Honsak. Kane set up Musiala before the striker grabbed his goal. He headed in Joshua Kimmich's cross from close range in added time of the first half. Musiala gave Bayern a two-goal cushion in the 64th minute. Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel added more goals. Oscar Vilhelmsson scored a consolation thereafter.

Records

15-goals involvement for Musiala this season

As per Opta, Musiala has been involved in 3+ goals in each of his last two Bundesliga appearances (2G 1A vs Darmstadt). In his previous 109 Bundesliga appearances he had managed that feat just once. Playing his 20th Bundesliga match this season, Musiala owns eight goals and five assists. He now owns 10 goals and six assists.