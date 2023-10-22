Harry Kane excels as Bayern beat Mainz in Bundesliga: Stats

Harry Kane made his presence felt as Bayern Munich earned a 3-1 win over Mainz (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane made his presence felt as Bayern Munich earned a 3-1 win over Mainz on matchday 8 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Kane, who scored a brace versus Italy in the European Championships qualifying campaign, found the net in the 16th minute against Mainz. Notably, he has raced to double digits in terms of goals for Bayern across competitions this season.

Kane clocks this Bundesliga record

Kane has scored nine goals in eight Bundesliga matches this season. As per Opta, he is the fourth-fastest to nine goals in the Bundesliga. Only three players have reached this tally in fewer matches: Gert Dorfel (7 games), Paco Alcacer (7) and Erling Haaland (6). Kane has 13 goals involvement in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season (Assists: 4).

Kane has 10 goals and five assists for Bayern

Having played just his 11th match for Bayern this season across competitions, Kane has raced to 10 goals, besides also owning five assists.

How did the match pan out?

A daunting run from Leroy Sane helped Bayern take an early lead as Kingsley Coman scored. Kane then guided the ball into the back of the net after Leon Goretzka nodded the ball back across the goal. In the 43rd minute, Mainz pulled one back through Anthony Caci. Bayern managed to find a third after Jamal Musiala assisted Goretzka.

Best start to the Bundesliga season since 2016-17

With 20 points after eight Bundesliga games, Bayern are currently five points better off than in 2022-23. Bayern have also made their best start to a Bundesliga campaign since 2016-17 (also 20 points). Bayern are placed 3rd with 20 points from eight games (W6 D2). Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are ahead. Bayern have scored the most goals this season (26).