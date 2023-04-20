Sports

Manchester City reach Champions League 2022-23 semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2023, 02:54 am 2 min read

Manchester City played out a superb 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-finals second-leg tie at the Allianz Arena. With this result, the reigning English champions have reached the semis, claiming a 4-1 aggregate score. Erling Haaland missed a penalty before putting City ahead. Joshua Kimmich scored a penalty for Bayern, who suffered a third straight quarter-finals exit.

De Bruyne races to 23 assists for City in 2022-23

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted 23 goals in all competitions this season, including four in the UCL. As per Opta, this is now his best return in a single campaign for Manchester City (22 in 2019-20). De Bruyne has five assists more than any player in Europe's big-five leagues this season, with Lionel Messi following suit (18).

Haaland equals this record of Ruud van Nistelrooy

Haaland has scored 12 goals in the Champions League 2022-23 season. As per Squawka, he has equaled Ruud van Nistelrooy for the joint-highest goals by a Premier League player in a single UCL campaign. Haaland has scored 48 goals for Man City this season.

Guardiola achieves a special UCL record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reached his 10th semi-final in the Champions League. As per Squawka, he is the first to do so. Meanwhile, City are only the third English team to qualify for the UCL semi-finals in three consecutive seasons.

Man City see off Bayern

Haaland found the top corner to cap off a swift counter-attack, seconds after Ederson had saved Kingsley Coman's shot. Haaland had earlier blazed over a penalty after a Dayot Upamecano handball. Upamecano was shown a red card early in the game, but it was overturned because Haaland was offside. Kimmich scored an 83rd-minute penalty for Bayern after a handball decision against Manuel Akanji.

Match stats as wasteful Bayern bow out

Bayern had 59% of the ball, clocking 19 attempts. Seven shots were on target for the Bavarians. Man City had seven attempts with two shots on target. Bayern wasted a host of opportunities with Leroy Sane missing a sitter early on in the tie.