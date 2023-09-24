La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona pip Celta Vigo in five-goal thriller

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 12:10 am 2 min read

Joao Cancelo scored the crucial winning goal for Barcelona (Photo credit: X/@LaLigaEN)

Barcelona came from behind to defeat Celta Vigo 3-2 on matchday six of the 2023-24 La Liga. Jorgen Larsen opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half before Anastasious Douvikas added another in the second half. Robert Lewandowski netted a sensational brace while in-form Joao Cancelo scored the decisive winning goal to continue their unbeaten run in La Liga. Here's more.

Celta Vigo scripted this record against Barcelona in La Liga

As per Opta, Celta Vigo have now lost twice in 16 games against Barcelona in La Liga when they have opened the scoring since the year 2000 (W8 D6). Their only other defeat 3-2 came in August 2006. Before this match, Celta have won six out of 20 La Liga matches against Barcelona in the last ten years (since September 2003).

Larsen scored his second league goal of the season

Larsen opened the scoring for the visitors after combing with De la Torre to slam it past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. This was the winger's second league goal this season and his sixth La Liga goal overall. He netted four league goals last season.

Robert Lewandowski scored a timely brace

Lewandowski was at his best again for the Catalans as he scored a brilliant brace. He has now netted five goals in six La Liga matches this season. Overall, the Polish marksman has netted 28 La Liga goals in 40 appearances. The brace takes his overall tally to 39 goals for Barcelona in 53 matches.

