Ligue 1 2023-24: Most expensive transfers this summer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 06, 2023 | 03:46 pm 3 min read

Ousmane Dembele joins PSG from FC Barcelona (Photo credit: X/@PSG_English)

With 11 Ligue 1 honors PSG are the most successful club in France and they have shown that in the transfer market this time. Replacing some of their top players, the Parisians have made some big-money signings this summer. While other French outfits have done decent business, none come close to PSG's spending. We decode the five most expensive Ligue 1 signings this summer.

Lucas Hernandez, €40m PSG

PSG made a statement signing as they roped in Lucas Hernandez for €40m plus add-ons from Bayern Munich. Considered one of the finest defenders in the world, the Frenchman will provide stability and versatility as he can slot in as a center-back and also equally adept at left-back. Despite his persistent injury concerns, he represented Bayern in 107 appearances and won many accolades.

Bradley Barcola, €45m PSG

The Parisians made a late move for Olympique Lyon's young French forward Bradley Barcola for €45m. The 21-year-old was promoted to Lyon's senior team in 2021 and since then he has featured in 47 matches for them. He scored seven goals and provided 10 assists. Barcola is immensely talented as he possesses great dribbling attributes, explosive pace and is lethal in one-on-one situations.

Ousmane Dembele, £43.5m PSG

PSG bolstered their attacking options when they signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for £43.5m. It was a statement of intent from the Parisians as they snapped up the Frenchman. Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 and despite his injury concerns, he played 185 matches and scored 40 goals. His ambidextrous ability, exceptional dribbling, great ball control and eye for scoring goals make him extremely lethal.

Manuel Ugarte, €60m PSG

Manuel Ugarte's inclusion from Sporting for €60m was a great deal for PSG. The Uruguayan is sensational, and at the age of 22 has already made a name for himself for his exemplary ball-winning skills. Ugarte has a great physical presence, which allows him to retain the ball and also win aerial and ground duels. He is an astute tackler and a decent passer.

Randal Kolo Muani, £76.4m PSG

The biggest signing of the summer in France as PSG snapped up Randal Kolo Muani for £76.4m from Frankfurt. He was prolific for Frankfurt, appearing in 50 matches and scoring 26 times. Known for his dribbling, blistering pace and great creativity, he will be keen to lead the line for PSG alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

PSG are second in Ligue 1

After four matches in the Ligue 1 2023-24 season, PSG find themselves second with eight points from (W2 D2). AS Monaco lead the proceedings with 10 points. PSG will be keen to up the show post the international break under Luis Enrique.

