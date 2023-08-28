Durand Cup semi-finals: Dominant East Bengal take on spirited NEUFC

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 28, 2023 | 10:23 pm 3 min read

East Bengal will be aiming to reach their 27th Durand Cup final (Photo credit: Twitter/@eastbengal_fc)

Northeast United and East Bengal endured a very disappointing Indian Super League last season. But, they have made changes and have bounced back strongly in the 2023 Durand Cup. Both teams under their new coaches have shown great promise. While East Bengal are no stranger to the knockout stages of the Durand Cup, Northeast United will have to make their mark. Here's the preview.

Match venue, timing, and streaming details

The first semi-final of the 2023 Durand Cup will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on August 29. Then semi-final clash will be live on Sony Sports Network, while fans can live-stream the game on Sony LIV (paid subscription) and also on JIO TV. Kickoff will be from 6:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

A look at East Bengal's journey to the semi-finals

Leaving all the previous disappointments behind, East Bengal have embarked on a new mission under coach Carles Cuadrat. They started with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army but roared back with two 1-0 wins over MBSG and Punjab FC to top the group. East Bengal defeated Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to reach the semifinals. Spanish striker Javier Siverio has scored two goals for them.

A look at Northeast United's journey to the semi-finals

Northeast United under their new coach Juan Benali have done exceptionally well. The Highlanders played a 2-2 draw against FC Goa while winning the other two matches against Shillong Lalong and Downtown Heroes. They finished second but qualified as one of the two best second-placed teams. Northeast defeated Indian Army 1-0 to reach the semis. Youngster Parthib Gogoi leads the pack with four goals.

East Bengal's pragmatic approach against NEUFC's youthful exuberance

East Bengal have been extremely pragmatic under Cuadrat. The Red and Golds boast a strong defensive organization and have been great from their set-pieces. Siverio and defender Jordan Elsey have been the prime targets in dead-ball situations. Meanwhile, NorthEast United have played fast-paced fluid passing football under Juan Pedro Benali. They have a good mix of youth and experience. Romain Philippoteaux will be key.

Here's how the teams can line up

Northeast United Probable XI: Mirshad K (GK), Dinesh Singh, Gaurav Bora (captain), Miguel Zabacho, Tondonba Singh, Romain Philippoteaux, Gani Nigam, Redeem Tlang, Phalguni Singh, Rochharzela, and Ibson Melo. East Bengal Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Jordan Elsey, Harmanjot Khabra (captain), Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Borja Herrera, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Javier Siverio.

Here are the key players

Siverio has been exceptional for the Red and Golds. He has scored two goals and will be crucial in hold-up play. Borja and Crespo have maintained the balance in the midfield for East Bengal. Gogoi has scored four goals in this tournament for NEUFC. But he is doubtful for this fixture. Phalguni and Philippoteaux will be key in creating and scoring goals.

East Bengal aiming to reach their 27th Durand Cup final

The Red and Golds have won the title 16 times and finished runners-up 10 times. They hold the joint record for most Durand Cup titles with Mohun Bagan SG. East Bengal won their last Durand Cup in 2004 beating Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final.

