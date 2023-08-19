Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham thump Manchester United 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 19, 2023 | 11:59 pm 2 min read

Pape Matar Sarr scored Spurs's opener (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

In what was a highly-entertaining contest, Tottenham Hotspur overcame Manchester United 2-0 on matchday two of the Premier League 2023-24 season. United had several chances in a goalless first half and also had a penalty call shunned by VAR. Spurs too struck the post twice. In the second half, Pape Matar Sarr scored before the hosts got another late on. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

United had the best chances in the first half with Guglielmo Vicario denying Marcus Rashford. United should have had a penalty but VAR decided otherwise. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes missed a sitter. Spurs struck the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds and looked a real threat on the break. Dejan Kulusevski worked Spurs's goal for Sarr before the hosts got another to seal victory.

Garnacho scripts this unique record

As per Squawka, at 19 years and 49 days, Alejandro Garnacho is the youngest player to start Manchester United's first two Premier League games in a season since Ryan Giggs in 1992-93 (18y 264d).

United's poor away form continues

After a run of five games unbeaten, United suffered a defeat against Spurs. Before this, Spurs beat United 6-1 at Old Trafford in October 2020. United have been poor on the road in their first away game of a Premier League season, winning just once in the last six seasons. Last season, United lost eight away league matches out of 19.

