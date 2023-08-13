RB Leipzig humble Bayern Munich 3-0 to win DFL-Supercup: Stats

Sports

RB Leipzig humble Bayern Munich 3-0 to win DFL-Supercup: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 13, 2023 | 02:32 am 2 min read

RB Leipzig have won their maiden DFL-Supercup, having lost last season's edition

A hat-trick from Dani Olmo helped RB Leipzig humble Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 3-0 to win the season-opening DFL-Supercup honor. 2022-23 DFB-Pokal winners Leipzig went 2-0 into half-time before Olmo scored a penalty to make it 3-0. Bayern's record signing Harry Kane was introduced in the 64th minute but he couldn't do much as Leipzig were the far better side. We decode the stats.

Olmo registers a unique record versus Bayern

As per Opta, only three players have scored a hat-trick in a competitive game versus Bayern at the Allianz Arena: 2018 - Dodi Lukebakio for Dusseldorf, 2019 - Robert Glatzel for Heidenheim, and 2023 - Olmo for RB Leipzig. Olmo has now raced to 24 goals in 124 matches for Leipzig.

Maiden DFL-Supercup win for Leipzig

Bayern, who are the record holders in terms of DFL-Supercup wins (10), have finished as the runners-up for the seventh time and a first since 2019 when they lost 1-2 against Borussia Dortmund. Before this, Bayern has won six of the last seven DFL-Supercups. RB Leipzig have won their maiden DFL-Supercup, having lost last season's edition (5-3 versus Bayern).

Here are the match stats

Bayern clocked 13 attempts, managing five shots on target. Leipzig managed five shots on target from 10 attempts. Bayern dominated possession (68%) and had a 91% pass accuracy. They also managed to win nine corners.

Olmo gets a hat-trick for Leipzig

Olmo scored in the third minute, striking the ball into the bottom corner after a cross was not cleared. He spun Matthijs de Ligt before slotting the ball through Sven Ulreich's legs for the second. A handball from Noussair Mazraoui handed Olmo his third.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline