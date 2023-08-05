Ligue 1 2023-24: Five new signings to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 05, 2023 | 10:44 pm 3 min read

Lucas Hernandez will look to strengthen the PSG backline (Photo credit: Twitter/@LucasHernandez)

With 11 Ligue 1 honors, Paris Saint-Germain are the most successful club in France. In the last five seasons, PSG have won the league four times. The Parisians have once again roped in some exciting talents to maintain their monopoly. Other Ligue 1 outfits have done some decent business but none have spent as much money as PSG. Here's more.

The financial condition of most Ligue 1 clubs isn't great. While PSG keep on splashing the cash on talented players in the summer transfer window, other clubs are relying on their scouting networks to bring in players. Therefore, dethroning PSG in the upcoming season will be an uphill task for the other teams. Nevertheless, here are the top five players to watch out for.

Ousmane Dembele, PSG

PSG have activated the €50m 'private' release clause present in Ousmane Dembele's current contract. Despite all his injury troubles, Dembele has been one of the most consistent players for FC Barcelona. The 26-year-old rediscovered himself under Xavi, scoring nine goals and making 10 assists last season. The winger, who has exceptional speed and dribbling, scored 40 goals and made 43 assists for Barcelona.

Mohammed Salisu, AS Monaco

AS Monaco roped in Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu for £17m. The Ghanaian center-back will replace Axel Disasi, who has left for Chelsea. With Southampton getting relegated, most of their key players are moving to greener pastures. In Salisu, Monaco have got a combative and highly proactive defender. His explosive pace will come in handy if Adi Hutter intends to keep a high defensive line.

Manuel Ugarte, PSG

Considered one of the most promising defensive midfielders in the world, Manuel Ugarte has joined PSG from Sporting CP for €60m. The Uruguayan youngster will bring solidity to PSG's midfield with his astute tackling abilities coupled with his relentless work rate. He is an industrious midfielder who will shield the backline. Ugarte has made 85 appearances for Sporting, scoring once in two seasons.

Jeremie Boga, OGC Nice

Nice have signed Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga for €20m. The former Sassuolo man is known for his great dribbling and link-up play abilities. Boga, who predominantly plays on the left is also great with his ball progression. His movement on and off the ball makes him a tricky player to mark. Boga featured in 149 games scoring 22 goals during his stay in Italy.

Lucas Hernandez, PSG

Another statement signing from PSG as they snapped up Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez for €40m. Hernandez will surely strengthen the backline for PSG as he was exceptional for Bayern whenever he was fit. The Frenchman had persistent injuries, therefore he only played 107 times for Bayern across four seasons. The former Atletico Madrid defender brings plenty of experience to the table for PSG.

