Chelsea sign defender Axel Disasi for £38.57m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 04, 2023 | 04:31 pm 2 min read

Chelsea have signed French defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year deal (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have signed French defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year deal. As per BBC, Chelsea have shelled out £38.57m for his services. Disasi joins Chelsea after having 129 appearances for Monaco across three seasons. Before that, he played for Reims. Disasi has earned four caps for France, making his debut in 2022. Here we present Disasi's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Disasi joins Chelsea after an injury to Wesley Fofana, who is set to miss the majority of the 2023-24 season and Kalidou Koulabily, who left for Saudi Arabia. Disasi had two years remaining on his Monaco contract. The French club wanted a replacement before sanctioning a move for Disasi and secured that signing this month with the arrival of Southampton's Mohammed Salisu.

Career stats of Disasi

Disasi started his career at Paris FC II in the fifth division of France. He made 19 appearances and scored twice. In the same season, he made his debut for Paris FC in Ligue 2, making four appearances. He made 36 appearances for Reims II at National 2, besides playing 53 times for Reims, scoring twice. For Monaco, he scored 10 goals (129 appearances).

His numbers in Ligue 1 for Reims and Monaco

Disasi made 31 appearances for Reims in Ligue 1, scoring once. He moved to Monaco in 2020 and ended up with 99 appearances, scoring seven times. Notably, in the 2022-23 season, Disasi appeared in all 38 Ligue 1 games for Monaco.

Breaking down his numbers in Ligue 1 2022-23 season

Disasi played 38 Ligue 1 games in 2022-23, scoring thrice and making three assists. As per Opta, out of his 20 shots (excluding blocks), 10 of them were on target. He also created nine chances. Disasi made 30 tackles, completing 21 take-ons. He won 97 aerial duels and 63 ground duels. Disasi made 109 clearances, 56 interceptions, and 31 blocks.

3 appearances at the World Cup and one club honor

Disasi made three appearances for France at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing 92 minutes. In his club career, he has won one trophy - Ligue 2 with Reims in 2017-18.

