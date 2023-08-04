WI vs IND, 2nd T20I: Visitors seek redemption

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 04, 2023 | 03:40 pm 3 min read

India lost the first game by four runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will look to settle the scores as they meet West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series. The hosts displayed a brilliant show in the opener and walked away with a narrow four-run win. Skipper Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, and Jason Holder starred for the home team. Debutants Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar did well for India. Here is the preview.

How did the series opener pan out?

West Indies opted to bat and put up a score of 149/6. Pooran (41) started well before slowing down as Powell (48) made his presence felt with a timely knock. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece. In response, India saw debutant Tilak score 39 but wickets were lost at crucial junctures. A timid approach hurt India.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the match on August 6. With the track being on the slower side, batters would be required to show application. Spinners can be mighty effective. Notably, 122 reads the average first innings score here in T20Is. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies have met each other on 26 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 17 wins to WI's eight. One match didn't have a result. Three of India's defeats have come in the ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, the Men in Blue have an 8-2 record over WI in the last 10 T20I meetings.

Here are the Probable XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India require better batting performance

The Men in Blue were let down by their batters as many players threw away their starts. Mukesh's yorkers in the death overs impressed one and all. Spin-twins Chahal and Kuldeep did well. For WI, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein built the pressure in powerplay overs. Holder and Obed McCoy took two wickets apiece to dent India even further.

These players eye milestones

Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 1,696 runs in T20I cricket for India at 45.84. He can surpass Shikhar Dhawan in terms of runs (1,759). Hardik Pandya is closing in on 4,500 career T20 runs. He has scored 4,367 runs at an average of 29.5. WI's Alzarri Joseph is one short of completing 100 wickets in the 20-over format.

